Trump, First Lady Announce Actions Aimed at Improving Women’s Health

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced Monday actions the president is taking to improve “women’s health through all phases of life.”

Trump signed the Advancing Women’s Health to Improve Outcomes in All Phases of Life executive order in the Rose Garden Monday morning. The first lady also signed the order, and while her signature does not affect its enactment, it symbolizes her role in its conception.

According to a White House facts sheet, the order takes several actions, including establishing a White House Women’s Health Task Force and establishing a Women’s Health Division in the National Institutes of Health:

The Order establishes the White House Women’s Health Task Force to ensure the Federal Government pursues a comprehensive approach to women’s health that recognizes evolving health needs from infancy, childhood, and adolescence through pregnancy, midlife, menopause, and aging, and supports necessary policy and regulatory reforms to ensure timely and stage-specific prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care for women.

The Order directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Director of the National Institutes of Health to establish a Women’s Health Division within the National Institutes of Health to strengthen the Federal Government’s ability to coordinate research, address gaps in scientific understanding, and accelerate the translation of discoveries into better health outcomes.

The Order rescinds the initiatives of the prior Administration in order to broaden beyond research and prioritize translating research into improved clinical care that benefits women and girls.

“Previous generations fought for women’s rights. Our generation will fight to discover the cures that will ensure a woman can live her life in health and to the fullest,” the first lady said. ” The Advancing Women’s Health to Improve Outcomes in All Phases of Life executive order establishes a new standard for women’s health in America.”

The first task force session took place in the afternoon, according to the first lady.

Trump said the first lady conceived the initiative and lauded her work ethic.

“Melania works so hard, you wouldn’t believe it. And she has accomplished so much in a short period of time. I think everybody here very much appreciates the job you do,” the president said.