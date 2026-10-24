WATCH — Mom Adopts Gas Station Worker’s Baby After Learning She Needed Help: ‘He’s My World’

A chance meeting at a gas station in Georgia has grown friendships, renewed relationships, and given a baby a permanent home.

D’Amber Davis had a routine of stopping at one particular gas station every day where Katelyn Sparks served customers from behind the register, WMAZ reported Monday.

The pair usually conversed, but one day Davis noticed her friend was pregnant and Sparks told her she was unable to care for the baby that would soon arrive.

Davis has a heart for adoption and wanted to wait to move forward with adopting a child after she had finished school and could afford it. However, when she learned about Sparks’ situation, Davis said, “In my mind I’m just like, instantly, ‘I got to get this baby. Not knowing nothing. I just know I got to get this baby.'”

Davis’ son helped move those plans along and confirm what she felt in her heart. Davis recalled, “My son looked at me and he said, ‘Mama, we gotta get that baby.’ And there was confirmation.”

Sparks agreed when Davis asked if she would be willing to let her give the baby a home and Davis also got her the medical care she needed before baby Nolan was born.

“I thought he needed me, but I really needed him. I love my kids to death, but I also love Nolan, and I don’t love him any different. He’s my own. He’s my son. He’s my life. He’s my world,” Davis said.

Video footage showed the two mothers spending time with their beautiful children. “We’re pretty much like family, for real,” Davis said.

The adoption has helped renew family relationships in Sparks’ life, and she has described Davis as her “big sister.”

Meanwhile, Davis said Nolan will always know his biological mother.

Per the Adoption Network, there are approximately 4.5 million adopted children across the nation.