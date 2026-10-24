WATCH: Vanessa Trump Announces She Is ‘Finally Cancer-Free’ After Long Battle

Vanessa Trump, 48, said Friday that after a long battle she is now breast cancer-free and wanted to tell others about her experience.

The ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and mother to 19-year-old Kai Trump was diagnosed six months ago and is beyond pleased that this fight is behind her, the New York Post reported Friday.

Kai shared a video of herself and her mother talking about the news. “So my Mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, so we thought we’d share her story and how she was diagnosed and how she actually overcame it,” the young woman said:

Trump said her results “came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free” before hugging her daughter.

“A longer-form video — slated to be released on YouTube Saturday — includes Kai sitting down with Trump and Dr. Nicole Saphier to discuss her ‘mom’s journey with breast cancer and learn more about prevention and early detection,'” the Post article said.

The shorter video was shared for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During an interview with Fox News in August, Kai had spoken about how hard the initial diagnosis was for her family.

The University of Miami student said the days leading up to her move to college were particularly difficult.

“There was definitely, there was a lot of crying in, like, the week leading up. We would just be driving, and then we’d just start crying together,” she said, noting at that time her mother’s treatment was making a difference.

“My mom, she’s doing a lot better. Kind of after treatment, she wasn’t feeling very good. Just like how treatment will make you feel… but she’s getting a lot better now,” Kai explained.

Social media users shared their stories on the young woman’s video, one person writing, “My mom had breast cancer twice, Ovarian cancer, skin cancer, a few cancerous tumors, and in the end, she had bone marrow cancer. Now she’s in heaven with Jesus. I am so glad your mom is doing well. Keep fighting cancer sucks!!!”

“Thank you, Kai, for using your platform to share such a meaningful and necessary message! It is truly inspiring to hear about your mom’s journey and to see you both spreading awareness together. Early detection truly saves lives! Sending lots of love and support to you and your mom,” another user wrote.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the survival rate for people with breast cancer has been increasing and the number of deaths due to it has been trending downward.