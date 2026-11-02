Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) suffered a stroke and is now recovering with treatment at a hospital.

The 53-year-old’s office made the announcement and shared more details about the medical incident that happened Saturday and his condition, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday.

His chief of staff, Allison Herwitt, said he experienced “numbness in his arm while at his son’s hockey game” and was taken to a local hospital where doctors determined he had suffered a stroke.

“He was transferred to Johns Hopkins for further monitoring and is responding well to treatment. The doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery,” Herwitt added.

It is crucial for a person experiencing a stroke to get medical help immediately, per the Mayo Clinic:

A stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when blood supply to the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel bleeds in the brain. When blood flow becomes blocked or reduced, it’s known as an ischemic stroke. This prevents brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells begin to die in minutes. Another type of stroke is a hemorrhagic stroke. It occurs when a blood vessel in the brain leaks or bursts and causes bleeding in the brain. The blood increases pressure on brain cells and damages them.

Not every stroke presents the same way, vascular neurologist at Yale Medicine Dr. Adam Jasne said, according to WTNH.

“Every stroke is different, every brain is different and so some people, by the time they leave the hospital, they’re back to 100 percent normal and some people have longer term deficits. It really just depends on the brain, on the stroke and some combination of their, how healthy they are to begin with, how young they are to begin with,” Jasne explained.

Murphy was elected to the senate in 2012 and is not on the ballot Tuesday for the midterm elections, the AP article stated.

“Murphy — a rumored 2028 presidential contender — isn’t up for reelection until 2030, but had been crisscrossing the country stumping for midterm candidates, with visits to Michigan, Minnesota and Florida in recent weeks,” the New York Post reported.