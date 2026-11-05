Video: Off Duty California Fire Captain Rushes into Burning Nail Salon, Freeing Trapped Customers

An off-duty California fire captain rushed into a burning nail salon to free trapped customers after an electric car with highly flammable lithium-ion batteries smashed into the business and burst into flames Wednesday, according to authorities.

Orange County Fire Authority (OFCA) Captain Chris Chang didn’t hesitate after he saw the blaze at the Blossom Nails & Spa in Mission Viejo around 11:42 a.m.. The firefighter’s quick reflexes potentially prevented the inferno from spreading to neighboring businesses.

“This morning, an electric vehicle crashed into a nail salon and immediately caught fire. Off-duty OCFA Fire Captain Chris Chang sprang into action, running into the burning salon to make sure everyone was out,” OFCA said in a statement.

Other firefighters, coincidently, happened to be nearby.

“Engine 12s captain and engineer were nearby, following an ambulance in which their two firefighter/paramedics were transporting a patient to the hospital on a different call. When the captain and engineer heard the fire dispatch on the radio, they diverted to the nail salon where they were first on scene,” OCFA added.

Video from the scene showed thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the burning vehicle while Chang helped fellow firefighters tackle the flames.

The heroic firefighter’s path to his job was not a typical one. He had been a chiropractor before “following his passion for firefighting, excelling in the recruit academy, and completing paramedic school,” according to his department bio.

He’s been in similar situations to the scene at the nail salon before, according to a department profile:

“As a captain, Chris leads by example, mentoring firefighters, making critical decisions on scene, and ensuring the safety and effectiveness of his crew. One of his most notable moments involved rapid response to a fire where his actions helped prevent the blaze from spreading, highlighting his expertise and quick thinking.”

Lithium-ion batteries found in many electric cars as well as household items can present a serious and volatile fire risk. They do not respond to traditional firefighting methods such as water and can result in explosions, say fire officials.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.