Talk about great timing: A New Jersey 16-year-old helped save a suffocating newborn’s life with her CPR skills just two days after completing training.

Ariana Leonardis, 16, and her cousin Riley Porter, 15 heard parents pleading for someone to help their three-week-old baby in late October in Tuckerton, 30 miles north of Atlantic City, the Daily Mail reported Sunday.

“I was in the Wawa parking lot, and I heard this couple screaming,’ Porter told the NBC affiliate in Philadelphia earlier in the week.

The incident was unfolding in another parking lot nearby, that of a former urgent care facility where the parents were desperately searching for medical attention after their baby stopped breathing — apparently shocked and panicked to find the facility closed.

Porter told NBC 10 he first immediately called 911 and told the dispatcher, “I’m with these two people, and they’re saying that their baby isn’t breathing.”

Leonardis, meanwhile, tried to speak with the parents but discovered they only knew minimal English. They were speaking Spanish. Porter said he relied on lessons in the language from school to help translate.

“I walked over I just was like, do you need me to perform CPR? And they told me yes,” Leonardis said.

The teen had just completed CPR training in a human development and childcare class at Ocean County Vocational Technical School’s (OCVTS) Brick Center, only two days earlier.

“All I can really think of in the moment was this, I need to get this baby back to life,’ she told NBC 10. “I had the baby on the ground, and I did chest compressions.”

“After the baby regained consciousness, it started coughing and crying in response. An ambulance arrived shortly after and transported the infant to a nearby hospital,” the Mail reported.

Later, Leonardis mother Kirah listened in disbelief when her daughter told what had happened.

“She was just like, ‘I just saved a baby’ and I thought she was kidding,” the mother said. “And I’m like, are you serious? And she said, ‘Yeah.’ She was just like, ‘I just saved a baby.'”

Michelle Keenan, who was Leonardis’s CPR class instructor, commented on the rescue.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he wrote in a post on social media. “Ariana was so brave and calm that she was able to act and apply her knowledge.”

A photo of her proudly holding her CPR training certificate with instructor, just a couple days before the rescue, went viral on social media.

The Pinelands Regional School District (PRSD), which contains Leonardis’s high school, has since shared a social media post honoring her heroic act.

“We applaud Ariana for quick thinking as well as OCVTS for getting their students trained to help people in emergencies! Congratulations and THANK YOU Ariana!” the PRSD wrote in a Facebook post.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.