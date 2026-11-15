A University of Michigan professor who believes living a healthy lifestyle can be used as a tool of fascism has received pushback online.

Ava Purkiss made her comments during an interview on the Code Switch podcast in October, the New York Post reported Saturday.

“When the state or a powerful institution or a powerful person is pushing fitness, it can seem harmless. It can seem anodyne. It can seem maybe even, like, a positive good,” Purkiss told NPR’s Gene Demby.

“So fitness has been and continues to be used to determine who is hardworking and who is lazy — that’s racialized,” she stated, adding “Who has self-restraint and who is greedy and insatiable, who can contribute to the national progress through sacrifice of their body and who takes from the nation by getting fat off the government.”

“So when we can use fitness as a proxy to do that sort of separation, it can be a tool of soft fascism, maybe even actual fascism,” Purkiss said:

According to the Organization of American Historians website, Purkiss is a historian and Associate Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Michigan.

“Her research interests are united by a commitment to the study of the material body—how it moves, the ways it feels, the structures that impair it, and the forces that enable its flourishing. Much of her scholarship lies at the intersection of race, gender, and health. Her first book, Fit Citizens: A History of Black Women’s Exercise from Post-Reconstruction to Postwar America (2023), explores how African American women used physical exercise to express both literal and figurative ‘fitness’ for citizenship,” the site read.

“Her work places Black women squarely within the history of American fitness culture and challenges assumptions about Black women’s mobility, physicality, and corporality. Inspired by the close-knit histories of women’s exercise, health, and medicine, Purkiss’s second major research project surveys both anti-Black and Black feminist gynecology in the twentieth century,” it noted.

The Post article highlighted the fact that NPR deleted Purkiss’s comment, “That’s racialized” from the podcast interview on the website.

However, a video clip recorded her saying it:

Social media users shared their thoughts on her statements, one person writing “This is so flippin’ nuts I don’t know where to start. I’m a 6 time Marathoner who still puts in mileage every week. It is crazy to tell people not to work out. Especially when you are older, regular exercise makes your whole life better.”

“That is absolutely insane. Being fit or unfit has nothing to do with any sort of ‘racialized’ proxy for anything. Fitness is a tool for general health, capability, work ethic, fortitude, and temperance. Someone slap both of these people,” another user wrote.

The professor’s comments came as President Donald Trump’s administration has placed a focus on the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

Related: MAHA Delivers Results

In September 2025, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced updated standards at the Pentagon, according to Breitbart News:

Hegseth credited Trump for focusing on the need to rid the Pentagon of leftist cultural elements, promising to deliver on Trump’s mandates to fix the troubled agency. “This administration has done a great deal from day one to remove the social justice, politically correct, and toxic ideological garbage that had infected our department – to rip out the politics,” Hegseth said. “No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris. “As I’ve said before and will say again, we are done with that shit.” […] “The new War Department Golden Rule is this: do unto your unit as you would have done unto your own child’s unit. Would you want him serving with fat or unfit or under trained troops, or alongside people who can’t meet basic standards, or in a unit where standards were lowered so certain types of troops could make it in, in a unit where leaders were promoted for reasons other than merit, performance, and warfighting? “The answer is not just ‘no,’ it’s ‘hell no.’”

White House officials in January announced reformed dietary guidelines for the American people through 2030 that promoted a diet of protein, dairy, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, the news coming as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also encouraged Americans to “eat real food” and be active, according to Breitbart News.