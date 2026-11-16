A special pet that went missing during the tragic building collapse in New York City on Wednesday has been found alive, per ABC 7.

Isaac the cat’s family worried he was lost forever after the building fell and killed several people. His owner, 13-year-old Zariah Coleman, was heartbroken for days after the tragedy that happened next to the building where she lives.

Little did she know her pet was simply waiting to be rescued.

Flatbush Cats Executive Director Will Zweigart saved Isaac, who had been trapped inside the family’s apartment without food or water.

Video footage caught the moments after Isaac, who was quite vocal, was retrieved. Zariah’s face lit up with joy and relief the moment she was reunited with her animal friend:

Zariah and her mother said he was found in a cabinet under their kitchen sink, and the family had not been allowed back inside their apartment since the building’s collapse next door ripped off the side of their building, per NBC News.

The teenager never stopped believing she would be reunited with her special cat, stating, “I had it in my heart they would find Issac. I knew they would.”

More video footage shows the moment crews located Isaac in the cabinet and lured him into a pet carrier:

Cats sometimes hide in small spaces for different reasons, one of them being anxiety or because they are ill. Some of their favorite hiding spots include under beds or in closets, per Pet MD.

Isaac was receiving veterinary care, and the plan was to release him to his family on Monday at the Flatbush Veterinary Clinic, according to ABC.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the building collapse that happened when construction workers were excavating an empty lot next door.