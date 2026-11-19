Nearly 150 passengers and crew have fallen ill amid an outbreak aboard Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess cruise ship during the voyage.

A total of 148 people on the cruise ship — 134 passengers and 14 crew members — have reported symptoms, which are predominantly vomiting and diarrhea, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday.

The cruise departed on November 11 and is scheduled to conclude on Monday, with 2,936 passengers and 1,132 crew members on board.

The outbreak was initially reported to the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program on Sunday, November 15.

In response to the outbreak, Princess Cruise staff said they have increased cleaning and disinfection procedures, collected stool samples from gastrointestinal illness cases for testing, and isolated ill passengers and crew, among other action items.

The cause of the outbreak remains unknown while the CDC awaits test results. The agency also noted that identifying the responsible agent “can take time.”

Meanwhile, the public health agency is remotely monitoring the situation, as well as reviewing the crew’s outbreak response and sanitation procedures.

Its 12-night voyage left Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and had stops in Aruba, Colombia, the Panama Canal, Costa Rica, and Grand Cayman, before planning to return in Fort Lauderdale at the conclusion of the cruise.

“Reporting gastrointestinal illness is important,” the CDC said. “When passengers and crew tell the medical center onboard about their symptoms, it helps GI illness outbreaks get detected quickly. This allows steps to be taken to limit the spread of illness.”

From there, medical staff evaluate the symptoms to see if they meet the CDC’s case definition for acute gastroenteritis.

According to the CDC, acute gastroenteritis is defined as “three or more loose stools within a 24-hour period or what is more than normal for that person OR vomiting along with one of the following symptoms: diarrhea, muscle ache, headache, abdominal cramp, or fever.”

“Cruise ships are required to report these cases to us,” the public health agency noted.

“Cases reported are totals for the entire voyage. It does not mean all people are sick at the same time, such as when they arrive or leave a port or ship,” the CDC explained.

The agency added that “Norovirus is often a cause of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on cruise ships, but we don’t always know the cause of the outbreak when we begin an investigation.”

“When an outbreak occurs, people whose symptoms met the case definition are asked to provide stool or vomitus samples. These samples are tested to determine the causative agent,” the CDC said.

A spokesperson for Princess Cruises confirmed the outbreak to media outlets, and told Fox News, “Our crew responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures.”

“While most guests remain unaffected, we are continuing to closely monitor the situation,” the spokesperson added.