Facebook Censors Post Urging Color-Blind Response to Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder

Facebook has blocked a statement from an immigration-enforcement group which denounces any racial politicization of the Mollie Tibbetts murder.

The statement urging a color-blind response to the Iowa murder came from Americans for Legal Immigration PAC, a grass-roots group that has effectively pressured Congress to block draft amnesty bills.

The ALIPAC statement was posted in response to a post by Tibbitts’ reported aunt, Billie Joe Calderwood. Her post was widely interpreted as an argument that public protest about the murder of Tibbetts by an illegal immigrant is fuelled by ethnic animosity towards Latinos, not by populist anger at the establishments’ tolerance of illegal immigration into the United States.

Calderwood wrote:

Please remember, Evil comes in EVERY color. Our family has been blessed to be surrounded by love, friendship and support throughout this entire ordeal by friends from all different nations and races. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Bill Gheen, the founder of ALIPAC, posted a mild response on his Facebook page midday Wednesday, saying:

On midday Thursday, Facebook blocked the ALIPAC post, just as Gheen was about to send out a media statement.

Facebook justified the block as a violation of “our standards on hate speech:”

Gheen’s post can be seen at his page, but the reader responses are frozen at a very low level. Facebook would not let Breitbart News post a test comment to the statement.

“There was no hate in what I said — I disagree with some people in the media who try to raise this a race-based issue,” Gheen told Breitbart. He said his post:

… is an appeal to be not racist about the murder … I’m appealing to people to not make an issue of this about race, and I’m pointing out that our interest in this is about the law protecting all Americans from these crimes, and Facebook does not want that up there.

The progressives’ claim that people are concerned about race is political fakery, he said.

[Progressives] are saying they are fighting against people who are mad over race … That is not what 90 to 99 percent of Americans are concerned about. They are not concerned about the race or ethnicity of the person — they are concerned this is a preventable crime that should not have happened.

The alleged murderer was employed for several years at a local dairy. The dairy says it check his right to work, but did not use the free and more accurate E-Verify system. The migrant also used a car and lived in local housing, but was not identified as an illegal by local authorities.

Nationwide, roughly 11 million illegal immigrants are living in the United States, including hundreds of thousands who walked or flew into the United States over the last few years, and at least one million who have been convicted of a crime unrelated to illegal migration.

Many illegals commit many non-migration crimes while they are allowed by officials to remain in the United States, even as most illegals are hard-working and do not commit violent crimes.

Facebook and the establishment media want to minimize public recognition of crime by illegal aliens, Gheen said, adding:

They are trying to obfuscate the true issue … the Tibbets murder is about safety and security of everybody in America of every race. What happened t the Tibbetts family will happen to more Americans this week that we will never know the names of because layers of media and bureaucracy will suppress those stories … We have sent press releases about incidents like Millie Tibbets before to the national press … We have called them on the phone, saying ‘Please report about this’ … We begged them to report on stories like this, and they have refused to do it. I’ve watched the media censor illegal-alien crimes like this completely and egregiously, for 14 years now. If Mollie had been killed by a white male, it would be in the news cycle for weeks, weeks, weeks.

Facebook and its employees are trying to shove the Tibbetts murder into the memory hole before the election, he said, adding:

They were looking for ways to slow [growth in] my [ALIPAC] account … This should be a national debate and they are using their power to censor what people can say or hear.

Facebook has been using its power to interfere with the immigration debate for years. In 2016, for example, Breitbart News described Facebook’s active suppression of pro-Americans groups like ALIPAC.

“We’ve been messed with by Facebook probably over the last six or seven years, in overt ways like this, probably five times, at least,” said Gheen.

ALIPAC was an early pioneer in getting messed with by Facebook. We are the canaries in the coal mine, we were on the cutting edge, they practice on us before they went to larger things now … Since [Donald] Trump got elected, it has been more intense for us. They have increased their suppression techniques … They’ve gotten more desperate [and] this is the first time we’ve ever been banned or suspect for quote ‘hate speech,’

Breitbart News asked Facebook for a response, but none was returned.

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market — but the government provides green cards to roughly 1 million legal immigrants and temporary work-permits to roughly 3 million foreign workers.

In contrast, American employees gain when a shortage of workers forces employers to compete for their time by offering higher wages. The beneficiaries include African-American bakers in Chicago, Latino restaurant workers in Monterey, Calif., disabled people in Missouri, high schoolers, resort workers in Hilton Head, construction workers, Superbowl workers, the garment industry, and workers at small businesses, and even Warren Buffett’s railroad workers.

The Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via mass-immigration shifts wealth from young people towards older people by flooding the market with foreign labor. That process spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. The policy also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.