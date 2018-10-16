Attorney Sara Blackwell — who represents American workers who are having their jobs threatened by outsourcing — says President Trump can implement a “virtual wall” to end multinational corporations’ business model of offshoring U.S. jobs to foreign countries.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House on SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Sunday, Blackwell said the U.S. needs a policy that bans multinational corporations from sending Americans’ data overseas.

Such a policy, Blackwell says, would consequently end the offshoring of American jobs and bring jobs back to the country that were previously outsourced.

“If we put up a virtual wall around our borders and said, ‘None of our private data can go overseas, ever,’ all of those jobs would have to come back, they would all have to come back,” Blackwell said.

“And so we would have so many jobs back in the U.S. and not only that, if we wanted to do … if a company in Europe wanted to sell clothes to someone in America, they’d have to have an office here in the U.S. because our credit card information can’t go overseas. So we would add so many jobs to the United States,” Blackwell said.

“I think a virtual wall would be an amazing thing and would be the ticket to ending the whole business model,” Blackwell continued.

The outsourcing-offshoring business model used by multinational corporations begins by laying off American workers in high-paying, white-collar industries and forcing them to train their foreign replacements, who often arrive in the U.S. on the H-1B visa. Those H-1B visa workers generally work in the country for about a year until the job is moved overseas to developing countries like India, where foreign workers are cheaper.

Blackwell also called out IBM CEO Ginni Rometty — a multinational corporation that now employs more Indian nationals than American workers — for hiking her own salary while laying off thousands of Americans to send their jobs to India.

“IBM is one of the worst offshoring companies I’ve seen. And Ginni Rometty of IBM, she is friends with Ivanka Trump,” Blackwell said.

“I mean it’s like, can we please just everybody pay attention to what’s really happening? I have spoken to thousands of IBM workers who have been fired — not only in the U.S. but all over the world — because they don’t want to pay real wages,” Blackwell said.

“They want to go to these countries like the Phillippines and India, mostly India, to pay these slave wages,” Blackwell said. “And it is very scary what information is going over there.”

Listen to Sara Blackwell’s full interview here: