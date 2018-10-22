PHOTO: Caravan Protesters Paint Swastika on American Flag, Burn It in the Street

A photo from the Associated Press shows protesters burning an American flag with a swastika painted on it in support of the migrant caravan heading through Central America for the United States.

“Two people burn a United States flag during a protest in favor of the caravan of migrants that is currently stuck on the Guatemala-Mexico border, in front of the American embassy, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018,” the AP Images description reads in part.

Another photo from AP shows protesters carrying a large Honduran flag to protest in favor of the caravan of migrants headed towards the U.S.

The Central American caravan, which now has about 7,000 members, is currently traveling through Mexico with the eventual goal of reaching the United States.

President Trump expressed in a series of tweets Monday morning that the caravan is a national emergency and warned that “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners” could be in the caravan as well.

“Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!” Trump tweeted.

“Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally,” Trump wrote.

The president also said that Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras will have their “massive” foreign aid reduced.