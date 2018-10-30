Menu
Progressives Slam Donald Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Proposal

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Progressives and media personalities are angrily denouncing President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the automatic award of citizenship to the U.S.-born children of tourists and illegal migrants.

The constitution offers birthright citizenship to people who meet two conditions: They are born in the United States and are “subject to the jurisdiction of” the United States.

Conservatives are divided on whether illegals or tourists can grab citizenship for their kids — and also for themselves and their extended families — by birthing a child in the United States. But pro-migration progressives, the establishment media, and business groups are unified in opposition to Trump’s pro-American reform.

Establishment media figures rushed to denounce Trump:

CNN’s Jim Acosta jumped in:

Adam Davidson, a writer for the New Yorker scolded reporters for covering Trump’s proposal:

Democratic politicians denounced Trump:

Democrats urged each other to ignore the President’s proposal, saying he is trying to distract voters from the issues they are pushing in the 2018 election:

Also, business-first Republicans pushed back against Trump, echoing business’ demand for greater immigration of cheap workers and government-aided consumers.

Pro-migration business advocates denounced Trump’s plan. For example, Todd Schulte’s FWD.US group was funded by Silicon Valley millionaires and billionaires, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg:

Amid the progressive backlash, Trump’s supporters called for a debate and for Americans to be protected from migrants who use birthright citizenship to grab citizenship for themselves and their extended families:

Some centrist journalists pushed back against the establishment. For example, Breitbart News’ John Carney posted links to legal opinions which argue that illegals and visitors are not covered by the “subject to the jurisdiction” clause:

Pro-American reformers say they want a debate and a compromise which protects Americans:

Read more here.

 

 

 

 

