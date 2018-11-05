Polls: Many Latinos Want Tougher Border Security

More than a third of the Americans with Latino heritage in close races do not think Democrats will be tough enough to curb migration, and half of the nation’s Latinos want U.S. troops deployed to stop the migrant caravans, say two polls taken just before the midterm elections.

A huge CBS poll of 6,466 registered voters in battleground states showed that 38 percent of Americans with Latino heritage do not think the Democrats’ pro-migration policies are “tough enough.”

The survey, which was conducted from October 30 to November 3, also shows that 41 percent of Hispanics say President Donald Trump’s immigration policy is “about right” or “not tough enough.” Twenty-four percent of black Americans and 56 percent of white Americans agreed Trumps’ policies were about right or not tough enough.

These results do not shift the 2018 elections in the GOP’s favor, but the results help show why the GOP maintains strong support among Latinos despite intense civic pressure on Americans with Latino backgrounds to vote for Democrats.

Alongside the CBS poll, a smaller survey by Zogby Analytics reported that “51% of Hispanic respondents agree with the deployment of troops to the border to halt the migrant caravan; slightly less than half (49%) disagree.”

The Zogby report added: “Also, 30% of Hispanics strongly agree compared to 28% who strongly disagree. It must also be noted that the sample of Hispanic respondents carries a larger margin of error (+/-10%), but nonetheless, the numbers do represent a significant finding.”

The Zogby poll included 866 likely voters and was conducted from October 30 to October 31. It also shows 57 percent of Americans support Trump’s decision to send troops to the border to block the migrant caravans.

Many polls show that second- or third-generation Latinos strongly support tougher border security, partly because they do not want their jobs, neighborhoods, schools, and civic image to be damaged by waves of poor, unskilled migrants.

For example, a 2014 poll by the pro-amnesty FWD.us lobbying group showed that 78 percent Latinos support “substantially increasing security among US-Mexican border. The poll also showed that 77 percent want companies to be required to check job applicants to seen out illegal migrants. The pollsters got those results even though FWD.us skewed the overall poll to maximize apparent support for the “Gang of Eight” amnesty.

Brown’s support for job outsourcing via cheap-labor migration is intensely unpopular among voters — although it is very popular among the business groups which supply much of the GOP’s donations.

Business groups and Democrats tout skewed polls which prod Americans to declare support for migrants and for the claim that the United States is an economy-expanding “Nation of Immigrants,” not a nation of Americans.

The alternative “priority or fairness” polls — plus the 2016 election — show that voters in the polling booth put a much higher priority on helping their families, neighbors, and fellow nationals get decent jobs in a high-tech, high-immigration, low-wage economy.