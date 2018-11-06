Illegal Migrants Boast of Aiding Democrats’ Campaigns

The Democrats’ 2018 election campaign is being aided by illegal immigrants, including the younger migrants who received the quasi-legal DACA amnesty from President Barack Obama.

DACA recipients “have talked to more than 600K voters!” according to a Tweet from Cristina Jimenez, an Ecuador-born migrant who is a co-founder of the United We Dream, a pro-amnesty group of illegals created by progressive lawyers and union organizers.

While Trump’s DOJ sends a letter to speed up the end of #DACA, we keep talking to voters so they hold the administration & Congress accountable. This attack is one more reason to vote. #HereToVote S/O to @UNITEDWEDREAM members who have talked to more than 600K voters! pic.twitter.com/vq4SI48kvh — Cristina Jimenez (@CrisAlexJimenez) November 6, 2018

The UWD group claims 400,000 members and 100 chapters. Many of the most active members are university students who are also trying to get an amnesty for their parents, to help their extended family migrate into the United States, and to block immigration reforms which would help raise Americans’ income and civic stability.

No matter what happens Tues, I've witnessed the orange wave that is @UNITEDWEDREAM. I've watched young folks grow, expand their power, move hearts and minds, and be the future we want in the world. Honored to be a part. #LiveUNAFRAID #cantstopwontstop https://t.co/sfe5QmdhLT — Chris Valdez (@thewhether) November 5, 2018

An affiliated group, United We Dream Action, is urging pro-amnesty voters to turn out on election day:

Here are the TOP 5 THINGS you should know about the Trump’s Department of Justice petition to the Supreme Court on #DACA renewals. Voters need to come out tomorrow, November 6, to vote all Republicans responsible out! #Midterms2018 #HereToStay pic.twitter.com/3iAZRfcYm6 — United We Dream Action (@UNITEDWEDREAM) November 5, 2018

The UWD is supporting Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for Florida governor:

ABC News described how the group is working to help elect Beto O’Rourke in Texas:

… United We Dream, a national immigration organization whose chapter in Houston is canvassing the city to encourage people to turn out on Election Day. … “Right now, the need for us to completely live unafraid, for our families to live without the fear of being stopped by the cops, arrested and eventually find their way into deportation, is really necessary,” said Damaris Gonzalez, an organizer with United We Dream. Gonzalez, also a DACA recipient, believes a lot’s at stake for immigrants this election. Unable to vote, she too is relying on her community to cast their ballot with her in mind. “I think our community has the power to make those changes and raise their voices — they have the privilege to do so,” she said.

The group is also active in New Mexico:

Leaving my UWD fam in New Mexico really proud of the vision that young, brown, queer immigrants are leading. So grateful for @eli3cuna for your resourcefulness, vision and leadership. #Heretostay #Heretovote pic.twitter.com/E7wlhxV4oW — Greisa Martínez Rosas (@Grei_sa) October 30, 2018

The Service Employees International Union and the National Immigration Law Center jointly created UWD in 2008. The group is a tool for the Democratic Party because it cannot offer compromise deals that aid its members. The group is now run by Katy Boswell.

In June 2018, Boswell Retweeted a video of the group’s activists chanting the Marxist slogan “We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

WE HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE BUT OUR CHAINS!! @UNITEDWEDREAM leadership bringing down the house at the @RFKHumanRights youth panel pic.twitter.com/8EE2xlQudI — Deya (@deya_vuu) June 5, 2018

At an emotional rally in November 2012, the picked leaders of the group persuaded the membership of young illegals to subordinate their interests in a narrow amnesty to the party’s goal of a broader amnesty for most illegals in the United States, said a sympathetic 2012 report by the New York Times:

The leaders of the United We Dream network, the largest organization of youths here illegally, decided to push President Obama and Congress next year for legislation to open a path to citizenship for them and their families. The move will increase pressure on Mr. Obama and lawmakers to pass a comprehensive overhaul, rather than taking on the debate over immigration in smaller pieces to try to gain more support among Republicans. The network’s platform calling for an “inclusive pathway to citizenship,” which the leaders adopted unanimously in a vote on Sunday morning, is likely to have a large influence on the debate Mr. Obama said he planned to kick off soon after his inauguration in January.

Some UWD activists recognize the group’s reliance on the Democratic Party:

People saying to votes Democrats no matter what , y’all keep forgetting Democrats been playing us for years. Let’s vote pro immigrant candidates in — Deya (@deya_vuu) July 11, 2018

In the 2018 campaign, Democratic-aligned billionaires are funding numerous groups to spike turnout and voting by Latino immigrants and citizens. Politico reported:

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Kevin Rodriguez, a 19-year-old aspiring singer in tight jeans and gray-and-white Nike high tops, had never heard of the powerful progressive donor group Democracy Alliance. But he is a key part of the secretive billionaire club’s plot to flip the Sun Belt. The donor clique, which counts George Soros and Tom Steyer among its members, is quietly giving funds to a handful of local grassroots groups like Rodriguez’s employer, Living United for Change in Arizona. They hope that these organizations can do a better job than Democratic campaigns at reaching and turning out young and minority voters in states that liberals have long viewed as just out of their reach. … Donors who belong to the Democracy Alliance pay dues to the organization and pledge to give a minimum of $300,000 a year to causes from a portfolio of approved groups. LUCHA is one of them this year, as is the Native American Voters Alliance in New Mexico, which is sending paid canvassers onto the Navajo reservation daily, armed with information on which candidates will help protect the area from uranium mining. Another organization, Somos Acción, organizes and mobilizes voters in eastern New Mexico around bringing higher wages and better working conditions to the state’s agriculture, gas and private-prison industries.

UWD’s Jimenez claims that Latinos “are new majority.”

Other illegals have been urging voters to back the pro-amnesty Democrats:

I am #undocumented. I have #DACA. I cannot #vote. I ask every single person who can vote today to reject the racism, xenophobia and fear-mongering that has plagued our nation the last two years. I’ve seen my community attacked and vilified every single day — Samuel Cervantes (@SamuelCrvnts) November 6, 2018

As a DACA recipient, I can’t vote. But, I’ve done my part by educating my family, friends, and followers about candidates and ballot propositions. Now, all you have to do is do what I can’t, vote! Vote because OUR lives depend on it. #ElectionDay2018 #Electioneve — Denea Joseph (@DeneaRandeen) November 6, 2018

UWD and other left-wing groups may spike turnout among recent immigrants, but Americans whose grandparents came from foreign countries show strong opposition to the open-borders policies pushed by the progressive billionaires and UWD.

Overall, more than a third of the Americans with Latino heritage in close races do not think Democrats will be tough enough to curb migration, and half of the nation’s Latinos want U.S. troops deployed to stop the migrant caravans, say two polls taken just before the midterm elections.

Business groups and Democrats tout skewed polls which prod Americans to declare support for migrants and for the claim that the United States is an economy-expanding “Nation of Immigrants,” not a nation of Americans.

The alternative “priority or fairness” polls — plus the 2016 election — show that voters in the polling booth put a much higher priority on helping their families, neighbors, and fellow nationals get decent jobs in a high-tech, high-immigration, low-wage economy.