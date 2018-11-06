Rep. Kevin Yoder Loses Kansas Seat to Far-Left Democrat

Kansas’ urban voters have decisively rejected GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder, handing the Third District to Sharice Davis, a far-left candidate who backed the “Abolish ICE!” campaign.

Yoder won the district by 11 points in 2016, even as the district voted for Hillary Clinton by 1 point.

Yoder’s electorate had a high percentage of college graduates — plus a large number of lower-income service workers. That combination mirrors the Democrats’ upstairs-downstairs coalition nationwide.

Yoder used his chairmanship of the homeland-defense appropriations committee to push liberal migration policies. The policies favored companies which hire poor migrants, and companies which outsource many U.S.-based white-collar jobs to Indian-born college-graduates via the H-1B visa program.

American tech-workers rented billboards to show their opposition to Yoder’s support for the outsourcing companies.

In 2016, Yoder got 176,000 votes, while his Democratic opponent won 139,000 votes.

Before 11 P.M. on election night, Yoder was on track to score 175,000 votes, but Davis was on track to score well above 200,000 votes, showing a massive spike in Democratic turnout of about 50 percent.