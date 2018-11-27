Jim Jordan: Only Five Weeks Left to Secure Border Wall Funding

A partial transcript is as follows:

JEDEDIAH BILA: Jim, I want to ask you about funding for the border wall. Many people on the right [are] deeply, deeply concerned Republicans will not dig their heels in on this. There’s already been potential talk about a government shutdown. How do you see this playing out? Will Republicans be strong on this issue?

REP. JORDAN: We had better be. The most important issues are the Rosenstein issue, in my mind, the Rosenstein issue I just talked about and building the border security wall and securing the southern border. We’ve seen what’s happened in the last couple of days. That was the biggest promise that the Republicans made the voters in 2016. We had better fight for that. We had better put it in the December 7th funding bill. Again, that is the single issue that the American people elected Republicans to accomplish in 2016 and we’ve got five weeks to get it done.

BRIAN KILMEADE: But your problem is in the Senate, Mitch McConnell is indifferent about it and there’s no push to get 60 [votes].

REP. JORDAN: We’ve got to insist on it. We’ve got to push for it. That’s why they left the Department of Homeland Security bill. That’s the one bill we haven’t funded yet, the one agency we haven’t funded. Let’s put it on that bill. This is exactly what we are supposed to do. This is exactly what we told the American people we were going to do. Let’s stand firm. Let’s make the argument. The things that have happened in the last few weeks with this caravan, everyone understands this needs to get done, so let’s get it done.