North Dakota Farmer Plows ‘Build the Wall’ in His Field

A farmer in North Dakota took to his fields to show his support for President Donald Trump by plowing “Build the Wall” after the president’s border security speech.

Farmer Gene Hanson of Edgeley of North Dakota said Trump is a “great American” and wanted to find some way to announce his support for the president’s agenda, according to Fox News.

“President Trump, stand your ground and get-R-done,” Hanson told the media.

Hanson relied on his farm fields to push Trump’s message before. Last year, he used them to tell the nation that “we stand for the national anthem” when the NFL was still protesting the country during the national anthem.

That time, President Trump even thanked Hanson for his show of support via a post on Facebook:

In another incident, Hanson gathered his cows and herded them to form the shape of the cross during Christmas. It was a “Holy Cow” incident, Hanson said at the time.

“It’s the Christmas season,” Hanson told Fox News in December, “and I thought that would be really nice if he put the feed down in a sign of the cross and he did”:

As we reflect this Moo Year's Eve, here's a recent story that turned some heads! It looks like a Christmas miracle, but there's a much simpler explanation to these images. 🐮https://t.co/iuXOn3eYdG — KSNT News (@KSNTNews) December 31, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.