Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gives Illegal Aliens Tips on How to Evade ICE Raids

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted out a few tips on Saturday to illegal aliens looking to evade sweeps conducted by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) officers.

“Warning: The Trump admin is expected to begin ICE raids across the country TOMORROW, targeting people for round up,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in the Saturday tweet.

The self-described Democratic socialist then linked to tweets from Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) and United We Dream— both organizations which posted the locations of the suspected ICE raids.

“NOW is the time for us to come together: – Check in w/ your neighbors – Share “Know Your Rights” info – If you see ICE, report to @UNITEDWEDREAM 1-844-363-1423,” the post continued.

The freshman Democrat continued her series of tweets Saturday, claiming that the Trump administration is running “concentration camps” on the southern border where children do not get “toothpaste or soap.”

Donald Trump Jr. quickly refuted her “concentration camp” claim, sending Ocasio-Cortez a tweet with messages from Holocaust survivors.

Although Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats have strongly condemned the Trump administration for going after people who stay in the country illegally, their rhetoric did not match up to the reality of Trump’s plan on border enforcement.

Trump announced later on Saturday that he would be delaying the administration’s effort to deport more illegal aliens until both political parties can work out a bipartisan solution to solve the problems at the southern border.

