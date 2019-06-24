Salt Lake City Mayor: We Will Not Cooperate with ICE Raids

KATHERINE RODRIGUEZ

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced Saturday evening the city would not cooperate with federal immigration officers attempting to carry out ICE raids to enforce federal immigration laws.

Biskupski tweeted Saturday evening Salt Lake City’s police department will not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers:

Federal immigration agents with ICE were expected to carry out deportation raids in several cities across the U.S. with high populations of illegal aliens, KUTV reported.

The list of cities— sometimes nicknamed “sanctuary cities”— included high population centers such as New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Miami, Houston, and New Orleans.

But President Trump announced Saturday that he would postpone the raids for two weeks to allow Democrat and Republican lawmakers to work out a solution concerning the crisis at the U.S. southern border.

Although he delayed the raids, he did not fully take the deportation order off the table if both parties did not come to an agreement.

