Four pro-migrant Democrats rendered emotional testimony Friday morning, blaming Republicans and Americans for the migration crisis that has been encouraged by the Democrat Party’s refusal to close the catch and release loopholes in border law.

The Democrats’ pro-migrant witnesses include Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“The cruelty is manufactured. … There is no need for us to arrest innocent people,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “We are not getting the accounts of migrants … what they are experiencing,” she said. “I believe them,” she insisted, adding, “Women were being called these names under an American flag. We cannot allow for this.”

“We should be ashamed,” said Pressley. “All they want to do is hold their babies … and make this nation their home.”

“We should be the one begging for forgiveness,” Pressley said.

Democrats did not address how open borders would damage Americans’ work, neighborhoods, and schools.

In their testimony, Republicans showed that Democrats encouraged the migration — and used the chaos to smear the GOP, border agents, and Americans.

The Republican witnesses included Reps. Debbie Lasko (R-WI), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

However, the crisis is apparently declining because President Donald Trump prodded the Mexican government to block migration from Central America: