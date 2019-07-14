NYPD Union Boss Tells Members to Stand Firm with ICE Agents

Mullins told officers never to “participate in the politics being applied upon our duty to uphold the law,” adding that “I therefore remind you of our sworn oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the State of New York.”

However, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced Friday that his city would not cooperate with ICE agents during the raids planned for Sunday, Breitbart News reported.

“I said that we were not going to engage with ICE in the deportation or apprehension of any immigrants in the City of Baltimore,” Young said during a protest rally outside City Hall.

Presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said during an interview Saturday that President Trump’s planned ICE raids are “absolutely unconscionable.”