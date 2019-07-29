Another Kamala Harris Flip-flop: For, then Against, then For Decriminalizing Illegal Border Crossing

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) flip-flopped on another issue on Monday, saying that she was not in favor of decriminalizing illegal border crossing — then saying that she was.

As Fox News noted (original link):

Harris was among the Democrats who raised their hands during a June debate when asked if they were in favor of decriminalization. But when Megan McCain asked her about this directly on “The View,” Harris denied it, only to immediately contradict herself. “That is not correct, I’m not in favor of decriminalizing or not having consequence for, let me be very clear, we have to have a secure border, but I am in favor of saying that we’re not going to treat people who are undocumented cross the border as criminals, that is correct, that is correct,” Harris said Friday.

Pressed by McCain, Harris retreated, once again, to saying she would decriminalize illegal border crossing, making it merely a civil offense.

Harris also faced criticism Monday for flip-flopping on whether she would eliminate private health insurance, and whether she supported “Medicare for All.”

Her new health care policy is still called “Medicare for All,” but would include Medicare plans offered by private health insurance companies.

That led former Vice President Joe Biden to attack her plan as “Bernie Sanders-lite Medicare for All,” adding that Harris was guilty of “a long and confusing pattern of equivocating” on health care.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.