An illegal alien who crossed the United States-Mexico border as a “family unit” is now accused of impregnating and beating a 16-year-old girl in Louisiana.

Antonio Ical-Quip, a 36-year-old illegal alien, was charged last week by Livingston Parish, Louisiana, officials after he allegedly knocked out a 16-year-old girl whom he had impregnated, according to WBRZ reported.

Ical-Quip first arrived in the U.S. after crossing the southern border in April 2018 with a juvenile, posing as a “family unit” to federal immigration officials. After being released into the country, Ical-Quip has failed to appear at a series of assigned immigration court dates, officials said.

According to police, the 16-year-old said Ical-Quip beat and kicked her unconscious after they had an argument on September 19. The girl was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital. Detectives said the illegal alien admitted he had been having a romantic relationship with the teen.

Though the Trump administration has sought to override what is known as the Flores Settlement Agreement, which effectively allows border crossers to be released into the U.S. interior so long as they traffick a child with them, the reform is now tied up in federal court.

Ical-Quip has been charged with abuse battery and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.