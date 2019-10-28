Pro-Migration Lawyers: Drunk-Driving Illegals Should Get Green Cards

Illegal immigrants who have two or more drunk-driving convictions should be allowed to stay in the United States, say pro-migration lawyers.

The demand came after Attorney General William Barr issued an October 25 legal directive, dubbed “Matter of CASTILLO-PEREZ, Respondent,” saying that immigration judges should reject legal pleas for green cards by illegals:

I hold that, when assessing an alien’s good moral character under section 101(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (“INA”), 8 U.S.C. § 1101(f), evidence of two or more convictions for driving under the influence during the relevant period establishes a rebuttable presumption that the alien lacked good moral character during that time. … Congress has required a showing of good moral character as a condition of eligibility for cancellation of removal. A person who consumes drugs or alcohol and then repeatedly gets behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired demonstrates a character inconsistent with the Nation’s moral standards, because he places not only his life but the lives of innocents on the road in grave danger.

“Fabricated’ jurisprudence,'” responded lawyer Ira Kurzban. “AG Barr who may be in jail by the end of the impeachment process got one more shot in against immigrants.”

“Ah-ha! I see AG Barr dropped 2 decisions just before he called it a day to screw up further ability of immigrants to legalize status,!,” said immigration lawyer Nicolette Glazer. “2 DUIs are now “presumptively” = to lack of good moral character.”

Practical bottom line: long time residents who are placed in removal proceedings will not even have a chance to apply for relief if they have 2 or more DUIs in the 10 years preceding the master calendar on which the IJ asks “what relief is Resp. applying for? … Meaning of course that ppl will not be able to receive C10 work permits. Which of course is what Stephen Miller & cie is after. They want to prevent ppl from obtaining work permits to force self-deportation. Evil bast*rds.

Many illegals are convicted of drunk driving. For example, Breitbart News reported October 27 the death of two legal immigrants by an illegal who was let stay in the United States:

An illegal alien in the sanctuary state of Illinois is accused of killing two legal immigrants in a deadly drunk driving crash last week, law enforcement officials say. Juan Rodea-Cruz, a 25-year-old illegal alien, is accused of killing 26-year-old Marko Boskovic, a legal immigrant from Serbia, and 25-year-old Laura Uribe, a legal immigrant from Colombia, in a drunk driving crash on October 20 while driving the wrong way down a highway in Clarendon Hills, Illinois. Rodea-Cruz — whom the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has requested custody of — was found with multiple open, unopened, and broken liquor bottles in his vehicle, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Long-term illegals who face deportation can ask a judge for “cancellation of removal.” If approved, the cancellation allows them to stay in the United States, to get a “c10” work permit, and also get green cards. But Barr’s rule will deny that benefit to migrants who have gotten two or more DUIs.

Roughly 4,000 people get “Cancellation of Removal” per year, according to Barr’s decision.

“The green card path AG Barr is limiting is available to unauthorized immigrants who have been in the country for 10+ years— i.e. over 60% of the unauthorized population,” said immigration lawyer Sarah Pierce.

“Not just one benefit: determination of good moral character, which is required for many applications and it also references discretion – which is pretty much all applications.” said immigration lawyer Bridget Cambria.

Cancellation of removal is just one of many hidden pathways through the nation’s complex immigraiton rules. The paths have been cut by legislators, judges, business groups, progressives — and also by the immigration lawyers who guide people through the pathways, for a fee.

Immigration Numbers:

Each year, roughly four million young Americans join the workforce after graduating from high school or a university. This total includes about 800,000 Americans who graduate with skilled degrees in business or health care, engineering or science, software, or statistics.

But the federal government then imports about 1.1 million legal immigrants. It also adds replacement workers to a resident population of more than 1.5 million white-collar visa workers — including approximately one million H-1B workers and about 500,000 blue-collar H-2B, H-2A, and J-1 visa workers. The government also prints more than one million work permits for new foreigners, and it rarely punishes companies for employing illegal migrants.

This policy of inflating the labor supply boosts economic growth and stock values for investors. The stimulus happens because the extra labor ensures that employers do not have to compete for American workers by offering higher wages and better working conditions.

The federal policy of flooding the market with cheap, foreign white-collar graduates and blue-collar labor shifts wealth from young employees toward older investors. It also widens wealth gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, reduces marriage rates, and hurts children’s schools and college educations.

The cheap-labor economic strategy also pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and it sidelines millions of marginalized Americans, including many who are now struggling with drug addictions.

The labor policy also moves business investment and wealth from the Heartland to the coastal cities, explodes rents and housing costs, undermines suburbia, shrivels real estate values in the Midwest, and rewards investors for creating low-tech, labor-intensive workplaces.

But President Donald Trump’s “Hire American” policy is boosting wages by capping immigration within a growing economy.

The Census Bureau said September 10 that men who work full-time and year-round got an average earnings boost of 3.4 percent in 2018, pushing their median salaries up to $55,291. Women gained 3.3 percent in wages, bringing their median salaries to $45,097 for full time, year-round work.