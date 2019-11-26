Washington Post: Jared Kushner Manages Border Wall Construction

Jared Kushner is managing the construction of the border wall from the White House and is seeking to build 400 miles by November 2020, according to a Washington Post report.

The report said:

President Trump has made his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the de facto project manager for constructing his border wall, frustrated with a lack of progress over one of his top priorities as he heads into a tough reelection campaign, according to current and former administration officials.

Kushner convenes biweekly meetings in the West Wing, where he questions an array of government officials about progress on the wall, including updates on contractor data, precisely where it will be built and how funding is being spent. He also shares and explains the president’s wishes with the group, according to the officials familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House deliberations. Kushner has told other West Wing officials that he is in charge of the wall, according to aides, and that it is paramount to Trump that at least 400 miles be built by Election Day.

The shift of responsibility from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to Kushner’s White House office follows years of foot-dragging by the deep-state officials at DHS. Breitbart News reported:

Thus far, the Trump administration has built between 70 and 74 miles of border wall at the United States-Mexico border, with the process moving exceptionally slowly throughout 2017 and 2018 as then-DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen repeatedly failed to secure funding for the project. … For years, DHS officials have been reluctant to release details on the number of miles of border wall constructed. In the last six months, though, DHS officials have routinely promised voters and Trump that they will have 500 miles of border wall fully constructed before the 2020 election — indicating that the project will need to move at a record pace to be completed in time. At this rate, the next DHS chief chosen by Trump must oversee at least 36 miles of completed border wall construction every month from now until November 2020. A failure to do so will break with the president’s promise to voters heading into election day.

The task matches Kushner’s experience as a New York builder and his familiarity with the lawsuits needed to clear away obstacles to construction.

The Washington Post noted that the project adds to Kushner’s workload, which also includes the development of an immigration-reform plan and his role in Middle East conflict negotiations.

