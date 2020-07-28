Donald Trump Extends DACA, Denies New Entrants

President Donald Trump is delaying his commitment to re-cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a senior administration official told reporters Tuesday.

“The administration is now undertaking a comprehensive review of the program,” the official said.

Pending completion of the review, the administration will not approve new entrants, but will provide one-year renewals of work permits first provided by President Barack Obama to roughly 800,000 illegal immigrants, the official said.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was created by Obama to provide work permits and exemptions from deportation during the post-2008 recession.

The Supreme Court, however, blocked the administration’s 2017 cancellation of the DACA program, saying officials had not provided an adequate explanation of the cancellation.

“The administration is disappointed about the Court’s decision and continues to doubts the program’s legality,” the official said, adding that the program is also being challenged in several districts.

The administration will sharply limit requests by DACA recipients for “Advanced Parole,” the official said. Since 2012, the Advanced Parole rule was used by tens of thousands of DACA beneficiaries to help them win green cards.

The administration official said: