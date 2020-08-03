Watch: President Trump Talks with U.S. Graduates About H-1B Outsourcing

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 03: U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks as he meets with U.S. Tech Workers and signs an Executive Order on Hiring Americans, in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. The executive order bans federal agencies from firing American …
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images
Neil Munro

President Donald Trump talked with a group of U.S. graduates whose jobs are being outsourced to foreign workers, shortly before he signed an executive order that will curb the use of H-1B workers in government jobs.

Watch the August 3 conversation here:

 

