Fox News: Kevin McCarthy to Visit Border on Monday

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the GOP’s leader in the House, will spearhead a GOP delegation to the border on Monday, according to Fox News.

The announcement came house after President Joe Biden’s border deputy, Alejandro Mayorkas, admitted that “overwhelming numbers of migrants [are] seeking access to this country along the Southwest Border.”

Fox confirms that McCarthy will lead a contingent of House GOPers to the southern border on Monday — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 9, 2021

Also, Jen Psaki, Biden’s White House spokesman, suggested Tuesday that the flood of migrants is manageable because the administration is trying to create a new immigration pipeline from Central American into the United States — regardless of Congress’s immigration laws:

We do want to put in place and modernize the immigration system, which means investing in smart security, which means creating a pathway to citizenship, which means funding and supporting efforts to address the root causes in the region. As a part of that we want to ensure that there is effective processing at the border. We’re not trying to close our borders — we are trying to keep create an effective, moral, humane system.

So far, the GOP’s counter-messaging against Biden sidelines the migration-caused damage to Americans’ jobs, wages, and housing.

Instead, it has focused on migrants as a crisis or a healthcare threat, or as more being more favored by the White Hosue than are actual Americans:

Call it what it is ⇨ The Biden Border Crisis — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 10, 2021

The Biden Administration's Agenda: – Open America's borders – Close America's schools Their priorities are completely backwards—and go against the science. pic.twitter.com/vFH1ucmFDr — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 9, 2021

President Biden’s open borders, closed schools agenda has created a crisis on both fronts. It’s simple: We must secure our border and safely reopen our schools. pic.twitter.com/xqd87QDF4t — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) March 9, 2021

How to create a border crisis:

Step 1 – Stop Border Wall construction

Step 2 – Deny that there is a crisis

Step 3 – Brace for 117,000 migrant children to cross illegally pic.twitter.com/dlrA4ywFvZ — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 2, 2021

The GOP leaders have not launched a focused campaign against the Democrats’ amnesty legislation, such as the impending farmworker amnesty that would replace many rural Americans with low-wage, indentured H-2A visa workers.

Many GOP donors favor immigration because it annually delivers more than one million new consumers, workers, and renters to companies.

The multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, intra-Democratic, and solidarity-themed opposition to legal immigration and illegal labor migration coexists with generally favorable personal feelings toward legal immigrants and toward immigration in theory — despite the media magnification of many skewed polls and articles that still push the 1950s corporate “Nation of Immigrants” claim.

The deep public opposition is built on the widespread recognition that both legal and illegal migration moves money from employees to employers, from families to investors, from young to old, from children to their parents, from homebuyers to real estate investors, and from the central states to the coastal states.