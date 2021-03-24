The number of Americans supporting a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants residing in the United States has dropped, even among Democrats, since January, a Politico/Morning Consult survey released this week found.

Fifty percent of voters believe the U.S. is facing a “crisis” with illegal immigration on the southern border, and another 34 percent say the U.S. is facing a “problem” with illegal immigration on the southern border.

When asked to identify the best way to handle illegal immigrants currently living in the U.S., 43 percent indicated support for amnesty, stating that they should “be allowed to stay and become citizens if they meet certain requirements.”

However, that figure represents a 14-point drop from January. While a majority of Democrats continue to support a pathway to citizenship, 57 percent, that represents a 15 point drop from the 72 percent who indicated support in January. Republican support for amnesty, while already relatively low, also dropped ten percent.

Nearly one in five say illegal immigrants residing in the U.S. should be allowed to stay and become legal residents if they meet certain requirements, but they do not believe they should become U.S. citizens.

Over one quarter, or 27 percent, believe illegal immigrants should be “removed or deported from the United States.”

The survey, taken March 19-22, among 1,994 registered voters, has a margin of error of +/-2 percent and comes as Democrats continue to push mass amnesty. Last week, the Democrat-led House passed two amnesty bills, the Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.