CNN: Agency Data Predicts 2 Million Border Migrants in 2021

Government officials now predict that President Joe Biden’s deputies expect two million foreigners will cross the southern U.S. border by September, according to a CNN report.

The network reported March 31:

Data reviewed by CNN shows that up to 1.1 million single adults are expected through September, along with up to around 828,000 families and more than 200,000 unaccompanied children. Border Patrol encounters are expected to continue to rise month-by-month, according to the projections, which can vary. The last time Border Patrol apprehensions surpassed 1 million was in fiscal year 2006, according to publicly available data from Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol arrests also climbed during the 2019 border crisis, but fell short of 900,000.

The arrivals of families and younger migrants are carefully tracked. Biden’s officials are giving them temporary legal status, such as asylum seekers or parole, even though most are economic migrants seeking jobs and better lives in Americans’ homeland.

But the CNN report did not detail how the single adults are counted. Many adults are caught and pushed back into Mexico, where they again try to sneak across the border. Border agents estimate the number of “got-aways” who are allowed by federal policy to slip through the border into Americans’ jobs. This means that many adult migrants are double-counted, and many others are counted as unapprehended “got-aways.”

The huge tide of two million migrants would deliver more than one illegal migrant for every two new Americans likely to be born in 2021.

Moreover, the government will likely allow an additional one million legal immigrants, including about 600,000 work-ready immigrants.

Biden’s deputies — including border agency chief Alejandro Mayorkas — removed most of President Donald Trump’s laws that protect Americans’ right to their own labor market, to decent jobs, and to decent wages.

So far, Mayorkas and his deputies argue that Trump’s policies were too “cruel” to migrants to allow the rules that protected Americans from the backdoor migration.

“They actually want large numbers of illegal aliens to come into the country,” Ken Cuccinelli, who served as an acting deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, told Breitbart News.

Biden’s delivery of at least 1.1 million extra foreign workers into Americans’ national labor market would allow employers to drop wages, especially for the least-skilled, healthy, or work-ready Americans.

The inflow of roughly 400,000 families will also worsen the shortage of good housing and so spike rents for millions of Americans.

The wave of foreign children will also add many new children to K-12 schools, so reducing attention for the children of blue-collar Americans.

But the arrival of two million extra migrants would be great for companies and investors, who would benefit from lower wages, more consumer sales, and higher real estate prices.

However, the inflow would also be good for wealthy professionals who would gain cheaper services, including restaurants, dry cleaning, construction, maid services, and gardening. Admittedly, the economic gain for younger professionals would be sharply reduced by the pressure to pay extra for housing in districts with few migrants in the local schools.

“Who is screwed the worst by this? — American poor people,” said Cuccinelli. He explained:

They are dumping illegal labor into the low end of our labor market. At the end of 2019, Donald Trump achieved the lowest poverty rate in American history, 10.4 percent. Deregulation and tax cuts were great for the economy, but that doesn’t do it for poor people. What really pushes poor people forward is when you do those sorts of economic stimulus things and you cut down on the illegal entrants into the labor pool at the lower end. Their wages rose by more substantial percentage than any other part of our economy, because we were attacking illegal immigration more vigorously than anybody else. These people proclaim they’re the defenders of the poor, yet they’re screwing the poor and nobody is talking about that.

Biden’s cheap labor migration policy is very unpopular. For example, Latinos are just as likely to oppose as to support the easy migration policy, according to a Marist poll commissioned by the NPR media network.

The poll asked 1,309 adults if they “approve or disapprove of how President Biden is handling immigration.”

Overall, just 33 percent of voters approve of Biden’s border policies, while 54 percent disapprove, says the Marist poll, conducted March 22 to 25, matching other polling results.

Just 27 percent of the swing voting, election-deciding independents approve of Biden’s policies, while 53 percent said they disapprove. The number will likely get worse for Biden because 21 percent of independents said they were still “unsure.”

Latinos split 43 percent approve, 43 percent disapprove — and 15 percent were unsure what to choose, the poll showed.