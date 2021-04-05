Dr. Anthony Fauci believes he has “nothing to do with the border” crisis as foreign nationals enter the country with a ten percent coronavirus positivity rate.

“Obviously, it is a very difficult situation at the border. We all know that. The administration is trying as best as they can to alleviate that situation,” Fauci said in an interview with Fox News. “Having me down at the border. That’s really not what I do.”

“I have nothing to do with the border,” he clarified.

Fauci’s remarks come after reports from the border indicate little boys and girls are in cages, “touching each other” due to a lack of space in detention despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations of six-feet separation. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he even “saw a group of children who… tested positive with COVID-19 [coronavirus]” at a Texas facility.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has taken aim at Fauci, suggesting he visit the southern border to “witness in person the biggest super spreader event in the nation.”

Paging Dr. Fauci: You need to go to the southern border and witness in person the biggest super spreader event in the nation – President @JoeBiden‘s immigration policies. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 2, 2021

“Thousands of migrants from Central America are coming into the country with a 10% COVID-positive rate,” Graham added in another tweet.

But Fauci pushed back during his interview, “I’ve become sort of, for some reason or another, a symbol of anything they don’t like,” referring to Republicans who have suggested it is “curious” Fauci has not inspected the “biggest super spreader event in the nation.”

“Curious we haven’t heard from the same Dr. Fauci on Joe Biden releasing thousands of COVID untested migrants into the U.S.,” Former chief of staff Mark Meadows also tweeted. “There was no policy, medical or otherwise, that Dr. Fauci wouldn’t weigh in on when President Trump was in the White House.”

Fauci, no stranger to controversy, has also been under fire from former trade advisor Peter Navarro, who called him being the “father” of Coronavirus.