Poll: 72% of Americans Call Illegal Immigration ‘Direct Threat’ to U.S.

A large majority of American adults say illegal immigration poses a “direct threat” to the United States, an AP-NORC poll released Monday shows.

The poll finds that 72 percent of Americans are concerned about illegal immigration’s direct threat to the U.S. — including 45 percent who say they are “extremely” concerned and 27 percent who say they are “moderately concerned.”

Only 26 percent of Americans said they are not concerned about the threat of illegal immigration to the U.S.

The poll shows that a plurality of Republicans, 41 percent, somewhat or strongly oppose giving amnesty to illegal aliens who arrived in the U.S. as children. Just 33 percent of Republicans said they strongly or somewhat favor an amnesty for this group of the illegal alien population.

That data point comes as the Democrat-controlled House passed two amnesty bills, with the support of a handful of House Republicans, that would push millions of illegal aliens into the U.S. workforce to take American jobs.

While a group of Senate Democrats and Republicans met to discuss the amnesty bills last month, a number of Senate Republicans have confirmed to Breitbart News their opposition to the legislation. Democrats need at least ten Republicans to back the amnesty bills.

The majority of Americans said they disapprove of the way President Joe Biden is handling security at the U.S.-Mexico border and the issue of immigration. Fifty-five percent said they disapprove of Biden’s border security policies. Where he has restarted the Catch and Release program, 56 percent said they disapprove of his immigration policies thus far.

As Breitbart News has extensively reported, Biden has implemented “sanctuary country” orders whereby federal immigration officials are unable to arrest and deport illegal aliens unless they are recently convicted aggravated felons, terrorists, or known gang members.

The Biden orders are likely preventing 9-in-10 deportations that would have otherwise occurred, shielding criminal illegal aliens from federal immigration law.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted from March 25 to 29 and included 1,166 adults. The margin of error is +/- 3.6 percentage points.