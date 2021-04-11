Illegal Alien Charged with Killing Father of Two in Drunk Driving Crash

An illegal alien allegedly hit and killed a North Carolina father of two children last month in a drunk driving crash, local law enforcement says.

Rolbin Pacheco, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, has been charged with drunk driving and felony death by vehicle after he allegedly killed 36-year-old Cheston Edwards on March 29 in Princeton, North Carolina.

According to law enforcement, Edwards was driving home from his girlfriend’s house late at night and was speaking to her on the phone. Pacheco, police said, was allegedly drunk and driving the wrong way down the highway when he crashed into Edwards.

“[Cheston’s girlfriend] said the phone just cut off while they were talking,” Edwards’ mother, Mary Edwards, told WRAL 5 News. “She thought maybe he just went through a bad area.”

While Edwards was killed in the crash, Pacheco was not injured. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News that Pacheco is an illegal alien from Honduras who is now wanted by ICE.

“He needs to know that he has hurt me, deeply,” Mary Edwards told WRAL. “He’s taken something from me that he shouldn’t have taken.”

Edwards leaves behind his 9-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter, among other family members. Pacheco is being held on a $1 million bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.