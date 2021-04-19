White House Denies Border ‘Crisis’ After Joe Biden Calls It a ‘Crisis’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki argued the crisis on the Southern border was not a ‘crisis’ even after President Joe Biden described it as such.

“There is no change in position,” Psaki told reporters at the White House press briefing Monday. “The president does not feel that children coming to our border seeking refuge from violence, economic hardships, and other dire circumstances is not a crisis.”

On Sunday, Biden spoke to reporters about the crisis on the border, saying it was part of his consideration on the issue of refugee caps.

“The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people,” he said to reporters briefly after playing a round of golf in Delaware.

The crisis, Psaki argued, was in Central American countries, where migrants were fleeing poverty, violence, and other dire circumstances.

“That is a situation we need to spend our time, our effort on, and we need to address it if we are going to prevent more of an influx of migrants from coming in years to come,” she said.

Psaki also said the Biden administration would continue engaging Central American countries in fighting climate change, which she referred to as a “crisis.”

“Engaging Central American countries, countries in South America many other countries around the world in climate crisis is certainly our objective and our plan,” she said.

The administration argues climate change has fueled more drastic natural disasters in Central American countries, forcing more migrants to the United States.