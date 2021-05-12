Close to 2-in-3 registered American voters say President Joe Biden is “encouraging” illegal immigration to the United States with a series of executive orders, memos, and decisions that are resulting in the mass release of border crossers into the nation’s interior.

The latest Harvard/Harris poll reveals 65 percent of registered voters say Biden is encouraging illegal immigration to the U.S. while a minority of 35 percent say he is discouraging illegal immigration.

Those who say Biden is encouraging illegal immigration include 68 percent of Hispanic voters, 65 percent of white Americans, 58 percent of black Americans, along with 63 percent to 67 percent across all voter age groups.

Across party lines, registered voters by wide majorities are frank about Biden’s encouragement of illegal immigration. About 62 percent of Democrats, for example, say Biden is encouraging illegal immigration while 70 percent of Republicans and 64 percent of swing voters say the same.

Immediately after taking office, Biden halted all border wall construction, implemented a series of “sanctuary country” orders to prevent most illegal aliens from being arrested and deported, and restarted the Catch and Release process by ending the “Remain in Mexico” program.

While tens of thousands of border crossers continue to be released into the U.S. interior — many of which are flown into the interior via commercial flights — voters overwhelmingly oppose the policy.

When asked “Do you think that people who cross the border with Mexico illegally should be turned back to Mexico or released into the US with a court date?” nearly 7-in-10 voters said border crossers should be turned back to Mexico. Only 32 percent of voters said border crossers should be released into the U.S. interior.

Those who oppose Biden’s Catch and Release policy include 54 percent of Hispanic voters, 76 percent of white Americans, 53 percent of Democrats, 84 percent of Republicans, and 68 percent of swing voters.

The latest illegal immigration data available shows that for the month of April, federal immigration officials encountered more than 178,000 border crossers — a nearly 945 percent increase in illegal immigration at the border compared to the same time last year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.