Illegal Alien in Custody on $1M Bail After Allegedly Raping 82-Year-Old Woman

An illegal alien is in custody on a $1 million bail after allegedly raping an elderly woman at a senior living facility in Stuart, Florida.

Marvin Ailon-Mendoza, a 20-year-old illegal alien who entered the United States as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) via the U.S.-Mexico border, was arrested and charged with raping an 82-year-old woman last month.

According to law enforcement, Ailon-Mendoza broke into the senior living facility and raped the elderly woman. A federal source who spoke to a local media outlet confirmed that Ailon-Mendoza was an illegal alien in the U.S. and first entered as a UAC.

“I think what has been going on is a big tragedy. It’s been avoidable,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said last week during a news conference. “There was not a crisis on January 20 on that border. Not to say everything was resolved, but the policies were working and those were all thrown out for political or ideological reasons and the result has been what we have been dealing with now.”

Ailon-Mendoza has been previously arrested in Martin County, Florida.

According to records published in local media, Ailon-Mendoza was arrested as a juvenile with grand theft, battery, and for masturbating at a park with children around. According to the report, Ailon-Mendoza was staring at a woman while masturbating before leaving the area on a bike.

Even though Ailon-Mendoza spent almost a year in jail for the public masturbation conviction, Martin County law enforcement said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency did not take him into custody when he was set for release despite their referring him to the agency.

