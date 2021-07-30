Convicted Illegal Alien Rapist Accused of Impregnating 12 Year Old

An illegal alien, previously convicted of first-degree rape, has since been accused of impregnating a 12-year-old girl whom he considered his girlfriend.

Juan Miranda-Jara, a 24-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape of a minor after he arrived at Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a 12-year-old girl with whom he had been in a relationship.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, doctors called officers to investigate a child rape case. When officers arrived at the hospital, Miranda-Jara said he was the father of the 12-year-old girl’s child that had just been born.

FOX 23 News reported:

Doctors immediately called 911 when the girl showed up telling officers they had a rape victim they needed to see immediately, he said. When officers arrived, Miranda-Jara proudly said he was the father of the child the 12-year-old mother was about to give birth to, and he acted a bit unsure as to why police were even getting involved. Officers believe Miranda-Jara was fully expecting to go home with his child-girlfriend and newborn baby later that day as if everything was perfectly legal. The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16. [Emphasis added]

FOX 23 News obtained photos revealing that the 12-year-old girl’s family had thrown the child a baby shower. In one photo, the girl can be seen posing with Miranda-Jara:

This week, the Tulsa Police Department announced the arrest of the girl’s mother, Desiree Castaneda, and charged her with enabling child sexual abuse and child neglect.

“The investigation revealed that the victim’s mother and family members were aware of the relationship between the victim and Miranda-Jara,” police officials said in a statement. “The family permitted the relationship, and there are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect.”

According to Miranda-Jara’s booking record, he is currently being held without bail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him so that if he is released from prison, he will be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

Currently, Miranda-Jara is serving a 12-year prison sentence for previously being convicted of first-degree rape in an unrelated case.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.