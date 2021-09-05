Pope Francis Urges Nations to ‘Welcome and Protect’ Afghan Refugees

ROME, Italy — Pope Francis launched an appeal for Afghan refugees Sunday, calling for prayers and generous reception of those seeking asylum.

“In these agitated moments that see Afghans seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them,” the pope told the crowds gathered in Saint Peter’s Square for his weekly Angelus address.

“I pray that many countries will welcome and protect those who seek a new life,” the pontiff continued. “I also pray for internally displaced people to have the necessary assistance and protection.”

“May young Afghans receive education, an essential commodity for human development,” he concluded, and “may all Afghans, both at home, in transit, and in the host countries, live with dignity, in peace and fraternity with their neighbors.”

Sunday marked the third time Francis has underscored the plight of the Afghan people following the government takeover by the Islamist Taliban movement.

On August 15, the pope called for an end to armed violence and urged Christians to pray for peace in the country.

“I join in the unanimous concern for the situation in Afghanistan,” he said. “I ask all of you to pray with me to the God of peace so that the clamor of weapons might cease and solutions can be found at the table of dialogue.”

“Only thus can the battered population of that country — men, women, elderly and children — return to their own homes, and live in peace and security, in total mutual respect.”

Last Sunday, the pope issued a similar message, emphasizing the need for “fasting and prayer” on behalf of the beleaguered Afghan population following suicide bombings in the Kabul airport that claimed the lives of 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.

“Dear brothers and sisters, with great concern I am following the situation in Afghanistan,” he said, “and I take part in the suffering of those who are grieving for the persons who lost their lives in the suicide attacks that happened last Thursday, and of those who are seeking help and protection.”

“I entrust the deceased to the mercy of Almighty God and I thank those who are striving to help that population so tried, in particular the women and children,” he added.

“I ask everyone to continue to help the needy and to pray that dialogue and solidarity may lead to the establishment of a peaceful and fraternal coexistence and offer hope for the country’s future,” he said.

The pope went on to say that in historic moments like this “we cannot remain indifferent,” he said, adding that “the history of the Church teaches us this.”

“As Christians this situation obligates us,” he continued. “For this reason I address an appeal to everyone, to intensify your prayer and practice fasting. Prayer and fasting, prayer and penance. This is the moment to do so.”

While the pope and other world leaders have urged greater openness to Afghan refugees, the Wall Street Journal editorial board warned of a second wave of Europe’s 2015 migrant crisis with a new “refugee surge” coming out of Afghanistan.

“President Biden’s surrender to the Taliban will have deleterious effects far beyond Afghanistan,” the editors stated in their August 25 essay. “Another migration crisis in Europe could be among the most consequential.”

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), by the end of 2016, nearly 5.2 million refugees and migrants had reached European shores, originating primarily from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries hit by war and the insurgence of the Islamic State terror group.

According to the Wall Street Journal editors, Europe now finds itself in a similar predicament.

“NATO countries are admitting vetted Afghans who worked with them, as they should,” they noted. “The risk is a mass refugee flow that overwhelms borders and vetting as it did during the Syria civil war last decade.”

