Dem Rep. Wilson on Haitian Migrant Surge: ‘Biden Extended TPS for Haitians’ – Haitians Are ‘Getting Misinformation’ That Border’s Open

During an interview released on Friday’s edition of ABC’s “Start Here” podcast, Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) blamed the surge of Haitian migrants on human smugglers, and stated, “Mr. Biden extended TPS for Haitians. So, this is a cottage industry that has grown up around these Haitians and they’re getting misinformation that the borders are open, that they brought in all the Afghan refugees.”

Wilson said, [relevant remarks begin around 10:20] “This has been created by coyotes who are — have been giving false information to our Haitian migrants that the borders are open and TPS has been granted to all Haitians. So, these are migrants who went to South America to work on the World Cup and the Olympics in Brazil, but that work has dried up.”

She added, “Well, they’re showing up now because the coyotes — you know, Mr. Biden extended TPS for Haitians. So, this is a cottage industry that has grown up around these Haitians and they’re getting misinformation that the borders are open, that they brought in all the Afghan refugees. So, they need to make their way to the border now to be allowed in.”

