Poll: Voters Give Media ‘Poor’ Rating for Migration Coverage

For every one American voter who believes the media provides excellent coverage of migration news, eight voters believe the media does a “poor” job, says Rasmussen Reports.

The September 19-20 poll asked 1,000 likely voters: “How do you rate the media coverage of the nation’s current immigration problems?”

Eight percentage gave the media an “excellent” rating, and 15 percent offered a “good” rating”

This 23 percent positive rating was overwhelmed by the “poor” rating assigned by 53 percent of respondents.

Twenty percent provided an ambivalent “fair” rating.

The media’s low ratings were held up by liberal respondents. They gave the media a 38 percent positive rating and a 28 percent poor rating. In contrast, self-described “moderates” provided a 20 percent positive rating versus a 48 percent poor rating.

Thirty-eight percent of the poll respondents described themselves as Democrats, and 36 percent described themselves as Republicans.

The poll was taken amid sudden media coverage of the migrants landing in Del Rio, Texas.

Many polls show that labor migration is deeply unpopular because it damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, and raise their rents. Migration also curbs their productivity, shrinks their political clout, widens regional wealth gaps, and wrecks their democratic, compromise-promoting civic culture.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates. This pocketbook opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

Many Americans base their opinions mostly on the opinions of friends and peers, the establishment TV reports, or civic leaders. Some defer to establishment cliches, such as the obsolete claim that their homeland is still a “Nation of Immigrants.”

However, donor-funded GOP leaders have downplayed the pocketbook impact of migration on Americans’ communities. Instead, they try to steer voters’ concerns towards subsidiary non-economic issues, such as migrant crime, the border wall, border chaos, and drug smuggling.