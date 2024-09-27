Migrant Crime Explodes as NYC Mayor Eric Adams Indicted on Corruption Charges

Migrants barged into a Brooklyn home and stabbed six people at a party as violent crime continues to explode all across New York City and its surrounding environs even as the Big Apple’s mayor is indicted on corruption charges.

This newest outrage occurred Sunday in Gerritsen Beach, where suspected members of the dangerous Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang barged into a home and instigated an argument that spilled out into the street in a brawl that left six people slashed. The perpetrators and victims all appeared to be migrants and up to 30 people were involved, according to the New York Post:

The incident occurred in front of several women and small children who were in a house that neighbors say has been the location for continuous loud parties at all hours of the night.

That incident came after another shocking crime of violence occurred in another home in New York where a migrant from the Dominican Republic is suspected of “horrifically” killing a family of four by using a “sharp object” to stab three adults and two small children to death, the Post reported in a separate story:

These two horrific crimes are just a small part of the reports that 75 percent of arrests on Midtown Manhattan now involve migrants.

The courts, the Post reported early in September, are packed with migrants every day.

“The problem is made much worse by sanctuary city laws that mean New York cops aren’t allowed to work with ICE on cases in which they believe suspects are in the country illegally,” the paper noted on September 3. “Additionally, the NYPD says it is barred from tracking the immigration status of offenders.”

But as his city burns down around him, Mayor Eric Adams is now at the center of a firestorm with an indictment that alleges that he committed fraud concerning his campaign donations.

The five-count indictment alleges that he engaged in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud, solicited illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national, and engaged in bribery.

Adams has become the first sitting New York mayor to face criminal charges.

