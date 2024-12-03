Tom Homan Slams Chicago Democrat for ‘Threatening’ Violence Against ICE

President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, blasted an Illinois Democrat for threatening to use force against ICE officers to prevent them from doing their duty to deport illegal aliens in her district.

Early in November, Chicago area 12th District state Sen. Celina Villanueva attended a rally where she insisted that she would stand firm against Trump’s deportation policies.

Homan jumped to his X account on Monday to slam the Illinois politician, whom he said “threatens to use force against federal forces President Trump sends during his mass deportation operations.”

“She’s on record saying, ‘If you come for me and mine, know we will fight back. And, after all of these years, we are still here, and we will stay here,'” Homan added.

“She’s officially on board with anti-American Governor JB Pritzker when it comes to siding with illegal aliens over American citizens,” he wrote, concluding with, “(We all know how this is going to turn out for her.)”

Villanueva is reported by Chicago’s WLS-TV as saying exactly what Homan alleged.

The state senator’s comments came during a press conference held on November 6 by a coalition of Chicago Latino groups.

Homan also referred to Illinois Democrat billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has boldly warned the incoming Trump administration that he would stand in the way of plans to repatriate millions of illegal border crossers.

Last week, Pritzker told MSNBC that he intended to “do everything that I can to protect our undocumented immigrants.”

Still, Pritzker has joined several high-profile left-wing governors and mayors who have recently begun slightly shifting their public stance on deportation by suddenly claiming they now support the deportation of criminal illegals.

Illinois Republicans, though, pointed out that Donald Trump won a record 38 percent of the vote in Cook County and Chicago, and the effort to thwart Trump’s coming policies is also thwarting the will of many Illinois voters.

“If you look at the numbers in suburban Cook and Chicago, Donald Trump had almost 38% of the vote. That is astronomical. And the only way you can get that in suburban Cook and Chicago is by getting a high percentage of Latino vote,” Illinois Republican co-chairman Aaron Del Mar said, according to WLS-TV.

