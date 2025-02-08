VIDEO: Teenager ‘Shanked’ During L.A. Anti-ICE Protest

A teenager was stabbed during an anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles on Friday during weeklong demonstrations by students.

The violent incident happened after a group of young people walked out of school to show their disagreement with President Donald Trump’s immigration policies that have been a major turnaround from former President Joe Biden’s (D) administration, KTLA reported on Friday.

A witness told the outlet he saw a man who was not part of the demonstration approach the group “and just shanked a dude. I got it all on my camera and I just walked over, I told them to apply pressure, cut up some shirts, wrap them around him so it would stop the bleeding,” the witness, identified as Will, said.

Video footage appears to show the moment the chaos erupted as the protesters march down a street. Further into the clip, a man is seen taking off his shirt and showing those gathered around him the blood all over his body.

A large pool of blood is also seen on the pavement. Per the Libs of TikTok account, police escorted a man away from the scene after the incident. **WARNING — GRAPHIC**:

Police later confirmed that a Hispanic male was stabbed outside City Hall and taken to a hospital. He was in critical condition late Friday.

“Around 5:20 p.m., LAPD revealed that the victim was a 17-year-old male. Officials did not immediately confirm whether he was a student,” the KTLA report said.

Earlier this week, high schoolers in Los Angeles staged a walkout to protest ICE raids by the Trump administration, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

Video of the protests earlier this week shows demonstrators screaming and yelling at police officers who are trying to move them off of what appears to be a bridge:

The news and demonstrations come after ICE warned agents and officers about murder threats as Trump’s deportation operations move forward, per Breitbart News.

“Threats appeared on social media and were sent directly to ICE field offices, a source told Breitbart Texas,” the outlet said.

It is important to note that the Biden administration possibly imported about 1.5 million illegal migrants through parole programs, Breitbart News reported on February 1.