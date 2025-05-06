State Troopers, ICE Conduct 150 Traffic Stops in Nashville Immigration Operation

Tennessee State Troopers along with members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted coordinated actions on motorists in South Nashville over the weekend, taking around 100 people into custody on violations of federal immigration laws and other charges.

During the approximately 150 traffic stops, officers reportedly found drivers without a valid license, some with illegal drugs in their vehicles, some with illegal firearms, and others reported as gang members. Many of the drivers reportedly were in the country illegally.

The sweeps continued into the week as more stops were conducted Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to WSMV-TV.

ICE said in a statement on Monday:

Protecting the safety and security of our communities remains a top priority for ICE. As part of our ongoing mission to uphold U.S. immigration laws, our targeted enforcement operations are specifically focused on individuals who threaten public safety or national security. These efforts help ensure that our neighborhoods remain safe and that immigration laws are enforced. … Our officers are highly trained professionals who carry out their duties with diligence, respect, and integrity. We are committed to smart, strategic enforcement that prioritizes the well-being of the public while maintaining the trust of the communities we serve. ICE will continue to work closely with federal, state, and local partners to keep our communities secure and uphold the rule of law.

Activists are decrying the combined state and federal actions.

“They just stopped them, asked them for paperwork, and if they didn’t have anything, they just took them,” said Gisselle Huerta with the advocacy group Children of Immigrants, according to WZTV in Nashville. “They asked how they crossed and how they got here.”

Nashville’s Democrat Mayor Freddie O’Connell accused ICE of “terrorizing” the city’s “neighbors” and accused ICE of “causing deep community harm.”

“The trauma inflicted on families is long-lasting, and I’m doing everything in my power consistent with applicable law to protect anyone who calls Nashville home,” O’Connell told the media. “What’s clear today is that people who do not share our values of safety and community have the authority to cause deep community harm.”

