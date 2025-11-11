DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin Scoffs at Claim ICE Is Exiting Chicago

Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin has debunked rumors that the Trump administration is shutting down immigration enforcement actions in Chicago.

On Monday, CBS News posted a story that claimed U.S. Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino and his agents are set to leave Chicago after leading the charge in Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz” immigration enforcement campaign.

But by Tuesday, McLaughlin took to her X account to shut down the rumor.

“We aren’t leaving Chicago,” she wrote in her post.

She went on to note that crime has plummeted in Chicago since Operation Midway Blitz.

“Since start of Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago,” she wrote, “homicides are down 16%, shootings down 35%, robberies down 41%, carjackings down 48%, transit crime down 20%.”

The assistant secretary’s message comes on the heels of weeks of efforts by Democrat-appointed federal judges to micromanage the administration’s immigration policies in Chicago.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Sara Ellis was slapped down by the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after she attempted to force Customs and Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino to report to her every single morning about his actions.

Despite the rebuke, Ellis continues to issue orders restricting ICE and CBP operations.

This week, another Democrat-appointed federal judge has signaled that he intends to order ICE to release thousands of criminal illegals arrested during Operation Midway Blitz.

