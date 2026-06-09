Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to arrest illegal aliens convicted of armed assault, terroristic threats, theft, and drug crimes.

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE were hard at work arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for aggravated assault with a weapon, battery, making a terrorist threat, and drug trafficking,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said.

She continued:

We are fulfilling the President’s mandate from the American people to remove criminals from our country. Despite the threats, doxing, and harassment from anti-ICE rioters and smears from sanctuary politicians, ICE will not slow down its mission to make America safe again. [Emphasis added]

Among those illegal aliens recently arrested by ICE agents is Emma Soriano of Honduras, who was previously convicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and cocaine possession in Fairfax, Virginia.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Adin Guevara-Arevalo of El Salvador, convicted of assault and second-degree battery in Greenville County, South Carolina, as well as Naun Martinez-Zuniga of Mexico, convicted on four counts of illegal reentry, making terroristic threats, theft of property, two counts of possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine in San Antonio, Texas.

Jesus Alcaraz-Ponce of Mexico, previously convicted of cocaine conspiracy in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was also arrested, as was Jose Luiz Valenzia-Oviedo of Mexico, previously convicted of felony drug possession in Salt Lake City, Utah.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.