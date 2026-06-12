DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin Blasts ‘Shameful’ NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is ripping into New York City’s “shameful” socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani and vowing to surge ICE agents into the Big Apple in response to Mamdani’s anti-ICE comments.

On Thursday, Mullin announced that DHS has located 146,000 migrant children that the Biden administration had lost track of during Biden’s wide-open-border policies. But Mullin also took aim at Mayor Mamdani during the press conference.

In a response to a member of the press, Mullin called Mamdani a “radical socialist” who is “anti-law enforcement.” He added that Mamdani’s attitude is “shameful” because the NYPD is a top-notch organization even though Mamdani won’t allow the police to do their job.

“Hopefully, the people of New York will wise up and get a true leader in there,” he added.

Mullin also pledged to surge ICE agents into the Big Apple just to thwart Mamdani’s attacks on law enforcement and to counteract the mayor’s pro-illegal migrant policies.

“We have mayors like Mamdani in New York who want to say [to ICE] you’re not welcome,” Mullin exclaimed, continuing, “As a mayor he knows what’s happening on the streets. He knows who he’s harboring, and at this point in abetting, by saying that we can’t go operate — we’re going to!”

“We’re going to go find the worst of the worst. We’re going to rescue as many kids as we possibly can. We’re going to enforce our nation’s laws, and we’re going to right the wrongs that the Biden administration turned a blind eye to, is because of President Trump’s leadership,” he added.

Days before that, Mullin was on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” where he slammed the New York City mayor and said, “I have zero respect for Zohran Mamdani.”

“Mamdani is a socialist communist that I have zero respect for. He’s running a great city by allowing lawless activity to continue to run rampant on the streets,” Mullin said.

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