A huge immigration law firm with thousands of migrant clients is shutting down amid a lawsuit, allegations of fraudulent practices, and claims that it taught its tactics to other law firms around the nation.

The Seattle-based firm known as Luz Legal or La Luz del Camino Legal, founded by left-wing powerhouse attorney Alexandra Lozano, closed down permanently this month after Lozano gave up her law license to avoid facing a misconduct hearing by the Washington State Bar Association.

Along with news that Lozano has shuttered her firm, a federal lawsuit was filed in Ohio against another firm that is alleged to have replicated the same allegedly fraudulent practices of Lozano’s Seattle firm.

In that suit, an attorney in Ohio alleges that Lozano had a division in her firm that sent advocates across the country to teach other law firms how to replicate her purportedly fraudulent practices.

“She had an educational arm to her practice, and that arm was traveling across the country and marketing this system to immigration attorneys, especially female immigration attorneys,” said attorney Robert Anthony Alvarez, who is suing Ohio immigration attorney Angel Lisinski.

The shutdown in Seattle comes a month after Lozano and her firm were sued by former clients alleging that the firm’s services were “illusory, negligent, and even fraudulent,” according to the Seattle Times.

Lozano claimed that she is the victim and that her firm is facing “unjust scrutiny.”

“As many of you know, our firm has faced increasing challenges and unjust scrutiny in recent years. After careful consideration, we have determined that closing the firm is the best course of action,” Lozano said in a statement. “This decision was not made lightly. Our clients have always been at the center of everything we do, and making this announcement is one of the most difficult moments in our firm’s history.”

The firm has made millions handling visa cases it claims fall under the Violence Against Women Act, U visas for crime victims, and T visas for victims of human trafficking. But now allegations have been made that Lozano and her offices engaged in fraudulent practices in many of these cases by fabricating or exaggerating abuse claims, filing for benefits that clients didn’t qualify for, and asking clients to sign blank documents that were later used without the clients’ knowledge.

The federal lawsuit was filed last month by nine of Lozano’s clients in a Seattle District Court alleging that her firm misled them.

The filing alleges that Lozano urged clients to fraudulently file for federal immigration benefits even when they did not qualify for them and that she and her employees urged them to make false statements to federal authorities to gain those benefits. The former clients also say that Lozano and her firm filed documents with the government with their signatures on them without informing the clients that the filings had been made or what the filings were for.

In one instance, the lawsuit alleges that Lozano filed documents with the government falsely claiming that a migrant couple’s daughter had abused them so that Lozano could get them visas for which they did not qualify, and that she charged them $32,000 for the service.

Yakima Herald-Republic noted:

The Seattle Times reported that Lozano is also facing scrutiny from a branch of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services called the Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate, according to four people who have been in contact with one of its officers and an email from that directorate.

Still, despite the fact that La Luz Del Camino Legal has shut down, a phone message at the firm’s Portland, Oregon, office claims that the location is the home of Luz Legal – Abogados de Inmigración [Immigration Lawyers], seeming to suggest that Lozano intends to continue operating as an immigration law service, the Oregonian reported.

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