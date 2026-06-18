Federal officials said an illegal alien was the alleged “ringleader” of a drone attack plot against the UFC event at the White House on Sunday.

Thirty-one-year-old Abraham Alvarez of Mexico was one of five alleged coconspirators accused of plotting to murder President Donald Trump, government officials, and event attendees, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) detailed the illegal’s background in a social media post on Friday, stating he was arrested on Sunday:

“The alleged RINGLEADER of the failed terror attack targeting UFC Freedom 250 is an ILLEGAL ALIEN. Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, from Mexico, planned, organized, and directed the planned attack,” the agency said.

“He was arrested by the @FBI on June 14, and @ICEgov has lodged a detainer against him. Alvarez FAILED to leave the country when his B2 tourist visa expired in 2001. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration. This illegal alien should NEVER have been allowed in our country — and we will ensure he faces justice and is swiftly removed from our nation,” DHS continued:

Reports said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) thwarted the explosive drone terror attack plot and arrested five suspects, according to Breitbart News.

Regarding possible motives for the alleged plot, one suspect reportedly told authorities the goal was to target “capitalist elites,” “billionaires,” or politicians who received donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the article says.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated:

On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold. While the result represented the best of investigative work, it was also nothing out of the ordinary for this law enforcement team – we are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens – particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight.

This week on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow spoke about the plot, saying “Phase one, explosive-laden drones would strike nearby buildings; that would spark a mass panic and drive the crowd toward a sniper team. Wow. Horrifying.”

According to the Post, federal officials are investigating more than 20 other people allegedly connected to the failed plot.